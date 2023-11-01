A second-year student has been found dead in his room at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas).

The student reportedly went missing on Saturday and on Tuesday night he was found dead in his room.

Police were informed and they went to the scene. Pictures shared on social media show police officers opening the room where the body was found.

Reports indicate that the student was expected to sit for a practical paper on the day he went missing.

The law enforcers as well as the university are yet to comment on the incident.