The Prime Minister of the Republic of South Korea Han Duck-Soo has arrived in Malawi this morning through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for a state visit which is expected to last 8 hours.

Duck-Soo has arrived this morning and will leave at 14:30 hours today, according to the Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Whilst in the country, Duck-Soo is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Lazarus Chakwera on various areas of cooperation in order to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

On his arrival, Duck-Soo was welcomed by Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nancy Tembo, Minister of Agriculture; Sam Kawale, Secretary to the President and Cabinet; Colleen Zamba and other senior government officials for both Malawi and South Korea.

Duck-Soo’s visit to Malawi is part of a tour of three African countries including Cameroon and Togo.

During his visit to the United Kingdom in May this year, Chakwera also held an audience with Duck-Soo where the Malawi leader expressed his gratitude for the untiring support which the Republic of South Korea renders to Malawi.

Among others, the Republic of South Korea has so far assisted Malawi with a motor vehicle and IT equipment to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worth US$150,000, a US$200,000 humanitarian assistance for Cyclone Freddy victims ( a similar package was made in 2022 for victims of Tropical Storms Ana and Gombe), a US$200,000 package towards cholera fight, and US$500,000 to Daeyang Mission Hospital for procurement of medicines, medical equipment and an ambulance.

During the meeting, Chakwera asked the Prime Minister to support Malawi’s post-Cyclone Freddy recovery and reconstruction.