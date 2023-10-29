Police have arrested a suspected administrator of Bakili Muluzi TV Facebook Page which usually criticises the ruling Malawi Congress Party and Malawi Government officials.

National police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has identified the suspect as Clement Makopa.

Kalaya said they received complaints about the posts on the Facebook Page which is suspected to have been named after former President Bakili Muluzi without his blessings.

“Makopa was arrested in Blantyre by our officers from the Digital Forensics and Cyber Crime Unit,” Kalaya said.

He added that two other people are also linked to the page.

“We have evidence that he is among three individuals who are behind the so called Bakili Muluzi TV on social media,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bakili Muluzi TV Facebook page has claimed that the person who has been arrested is not the administrator of the page.

According to a recent post on the page, the real administrator is based in South Africa and has not been arrested.

“If the police want to arrest me they should come to South Africa and they will find me.

“The arrest you have made will not stop us from posting more videos,” reads part of the post.

Makopa hails from Mitowa village, T/A Mpama, Chiradzulu.