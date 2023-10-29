Globally, the youth present a greater proportion of the population with limited opportunities and contributions to economic development.

High unemployment rate has also not spared the youths, both in the urban and rural areas. Conversely, the potential returns of investing in young people are boundless, in terms of food security, poverty eradication as well as job creation.

In a bid to empower the youth economically, the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (Cavwoc) has embarked on a life- thrilling initiative that would benefit the youths in Balaka District for generations to come.

The organization, through the Global Affairs of Canada funded project ”Her Future Her Choice” has trained youth club members drawn from 7 youth clubs from the areas of Traditional Authorities Kalembo and Amidu in Balaka District in bee keeping.

Speaking in an interview at the end of a 3-day-long training, chairperson of Kalembo youth network, Nelson Wahiya lauded Cavwoc for the initiative, saying it has come at an opportune time when most youths are struggling to sustain their lives economically, primarily due to lack of employment opportunities.

”We are extremely excited to have acquired skills in bee keeping. This is a remarkable journey to prosperity and we are confident that this sustainable initiative will help us to change our lives for the better, while conserving nature at the same time,” a jovial and ecstatic Wahiya narrated.

Another beneficiary of the initiative, Patuma Jackson of Kaweya youth club is equally thrilled with the development saying it will help in transforming the economic status of girls in the area, who are mostly deemed inferior.

Patuma said: ”The proceeds from the sales of honey will be used among other things to pay for school fees of our members who are still pursuing their academic studies, helping them to become responsible citizens in the future.”

Cavwoc project officer in Balaka District, Rightwell Nyirenda, said the organization considered it worthwhile to provide the youths with technical capacity in bee production so that they are able to improve their economic prospects.

”Our project focuses on strengthen sexual reproductive health and rights issues among the adolescent girls and young women aswell as adolescent boys and young men. However, we cannot just be discussing such issues but it is also necessary to empower them economically,” Nyirenda said.

He added that Cavwoc will facilitate in sourcing out better markets so that the youths should get better prices for their products.

The organization has since donated to the clubs beehives and protective gear as a starter up capital to the initiative.

Meanwhile, District youth officer for Balaka, Godfrey Mpinganjira, has asked the youths to harness and utilize the skills acquired inorder to reach out their full potential.

Her future Her Choice is a 5-year-long project being implemented by a consortium of non-governmental organizations, namely; Cavwoc, family planning association of Malawi (Fpam) and Point of Progress with technical expertise from Oxfam in Malawi.