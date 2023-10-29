Flames’ local based players will go into camp this evening to start preparations for next months 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Tunisia.

According to FAM Competitions and Communications director Gomezgani Zakazaka, 16 players have been summoned for the opening week .

“The technical panel will be working with the players for three days between Monday and Wednesday and then release them for club assignments. This will be done for two weeks, and during the final week, the team will assemble to travel to Liberia.

“Only those players who do not have crucial club assignments will report for camp while other players eye marked for camp will join at a later stage once they are done with club engagements,” said Zakazaka.

Malawi will face Liberia in their opening group H fixture set for Friday 17th November before hosting Tunisia at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, 21st November.

The following is the full squad for week one:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (Wakawaka Tigers FC),Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserve)

Defenders: Mark Lameck ( Blue Eagles FC),Dannie Chimbalanga ( MAFCO),Josephy Balakasi (Dedza Dynamos,Alex Kambilinya ( Wakawaka Tigers FC), Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mayamiko Stars)Yamikani Mologeni ( Bangwe All Stars)

Midfielders :Robert Gomez Saizi (Bangwe All Stars),Chrispin Mapemba ( FCB Nyasa Bullets Reserve),Chifundo Ngonjera ( Chisomo Academy),Boniface Juma ( Moyale Barracks )Bennie Manyozo ( Wakawaka Tigers),Gabinho Daudi ( Karonga United)

Strikers: Olson Kanjira ( Kamuzu Barracks),Mwisho Youngson ( Karonga United)

