Fans who watched DJ Maphorisa’s performance in Lilongwe last night said they were impressed with the South African artist and described him as one the best performers in Africa.

There was a huge turnout at the show and some of the people interviewed said they really enjoyed the show and were given maximum value for their money. The fans sang along to some of DJ Maphorisa’s songs.

“I am happy today, I saw my favourite DJ and I really enjoyed his performance. He is the best and the energy is just too much. I am going home now very satisfied,” said the fan identified as Sam.

DJ Maphorisa performed in the early hours of today during the launch of a new club called Illusionz which is located at Golden peacock complex.

The celebrated South African Amapiano artist and Producer DJ Maphorisa entertained people at the new club with his amazing performance for one and half hour.

DJ Maphorisa thrilled fans at the club with his hit songs such as Hello, Izolo, Bopha, Banyana and Particular.