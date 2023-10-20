President Lazarus Chakwera has today witnessed the first ever large-scale harvest of wheat seed in Dowa district.

Chakwera made a stopover in Dowa as he was going to Kasungu for the launch of the 2023/24 Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) at Mpale Wheat Farm, managed by Pyxus Agriculture Limited to appreciate wheat production in the country.

“I learn that the four seed varieties tried on this farm are heat tolerant such that they can be grown in almost all climatic conditions in Malawi, and are high yielding reaching between 6.8 metric tonnes and 10 metric tonnes per hectare,” said Chakwera.

He added that the use of Mega farms for full -scale wheat production will see Malawi yielding up to 90,000 metric tonnes which is nearly 50 percent of the country’s annual wheat consumption.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Malawi will save up to $20 million of foreign exchange with the production of wheat in the country.