United Kingdom based Malawian gospel artist Faith Gondwe, whose stage name is Tumero, has released a brand-new song titled “Ba Yesu” in which she preaches about salvation.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Tumero, said the song which she co-wrote with her elder sister talks about how precious the gift of salvation is to us all.

“This song was written from the realization of how significant the presence of Jesus in our life is and how precious the gift of salvation is to us,” she said.

She added that the song is an assurance to people that if they have God’s salvation, they can call upon his name with so much confidence for anything concerning their lives.

Tumero also said that the late Wambali Mkandawire is one of her greatest inspiration and that despite the challenges that she has faced, she is yet to hit a big milestone in her career but is grateful for the support from her friends and family including the fans that she has in the UK.

“Being that I have been in the music industry for over a year, I currently do not have a lot of songs out but am hoping that with my new song which is currently available on Spotify and on YouTube I will be able to gain more fans that will love my music,” she said.

In an interview, Tumero’s Manager, Matthews Botha, said the new song is a masterpiece that has been well arranged and strongly believe people will love it.

“Her latest song is her first original song as previously she used to do songs from hymns which are dear to her heart. The current song is amazing and it is a soul soothing gospel song,” he said.