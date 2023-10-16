Truck drivers in Malawi have started industrial action demanding improved salaries and reduction in passport renewal fees.

The drivers have parked their trucks at Kanengo, an industrial zone in the capital city.

Grey Chisale, General Secretary of The Truck Drivers Union of Malawi says the drivers will resume work after their concerns are addressed.

According to the drivers, they want their employers to raise their salaries and the Government through the Immigration Department to ensure that passports of drivers are renewed without delays and at a reduced price of K60,000. The drivers are complaining that some drivers lose jobs when their passport renewal delays.

Trucks owners in Malawi last week blamed the Malawi Government for failing to address the drivers’ concerns which were first raised two years ago.

Minister of Transport and Public works Jacob Hara has told the local media that there are agencies that work with drivers and the drivers should have raised their concerns through the agencies.