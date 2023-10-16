Three people have died while eleven others are receiving treatment after they were involved in an accident on Monday at Nika village in Salima district.

Police have identified the three as Esther Joni aged 13, Jamila Kolobe aged 23 and Chinaza Okwo aged 3.

According to Salima Police Publicist Sub-inspector Rabecca Ndiwate, the people were travelling in a Toyota Quantum registration number CP 1071.

The driver lost control and the vehicle swerved to the extreme right where the vehicle hit a pedestrian and overturned. Ndiwate says the impact of the accident led to the death of two passengers in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the injured passengers have been taken to Salima District Hospital.