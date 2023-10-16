Supporters of Renamo, the main opposition party in Mozambique, took to the streets of Maputo on Monday to protest against the results of the local elections in the country.

The local elections in Mozambique took place in 65 municipalities across the country on Wednesday and the ruling Frelimo was declared winner in 49 municipalities including in Maputo.

The opposition and election observers claim that there was a high level of fraud and misconduct on the part of electoral authorities, polling station staff and voter registration brigades.

News site Club of Mozambique reported that the supporters of the main opposition party in Mozambique sang and danced on the streets of Maputo on Monday, claiming an alleged victory for Renamo’s candidate in Maputo, Venâncio Mondlane.

“May the will of the people prevail. Renamo won the elections here in Maputo. That’s why we’re here, rain or shine, we’re here,” young Sebastião Melembe told the media.

Before the result had been announced, Renamo candidate in Maputo Venâncio Mondlane had already proclaimed victory and had held daily marches around the city assuming this result, according to Club of Mozambique.

At the protest, Mondlane told his supporters that further protests will be held in Mozambique starting on October 17.

“I’ve received messages from young people from Beira and other parts of the country who say they’re ready to shed their blood. There are almost 500 young people who are available and are waiting for an order,” Venâncio Mondlane told his supporters.