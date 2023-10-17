Mighty Mukuru Wanderers head coach Mark Harrison has admitted that his team can only win the TNM Super League if FCB Nyasa Big Bullets drop points in the title race.

The Briton, who earlier on told reporters that his side will need to win their remaining six games in order for them to have the big chance of sealing the Championship as Bullets will drop more points in their remaining games, saw his side suffer a 1-0 defeat away to Silver Strikers on Monday to put their title hopes in jeopardy.

Soon after the defeat, Harrison conceded that his team’s chances of ending their league drought are out of the hands.

“It’s being tight and scary for us now because we needed to win today in order to keep our hopes alive, but it’s difficult now, and it will depend on Bullets to drop points. This defeat is costly for us,” he said.

The latest defeat means Wanderers, in their last three games, have only collected two points from a possible nine, but sit at the top of the table with 47 points from 25 games, three points above Bullets who have four games in hand to play.

The Bankers scored their lone goal through Chimwemwe Idana in the 88th minute when he was set through by Atusaye Nyondo.

The defending champions will face Moyale Barracks on Tuesday, and a win will take them top of the standings