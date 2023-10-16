First Lady Monica Chakwera has encouraged women in the country to take the responsibility of educating the girl child for the development of the nation.

She said this during Mother’s Day celebration gathering of Zokonda Amayi Macheza 2023, at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

“Women are very instrumental in educating children in their homes, so it is my appeal to all women who have gathered here that you must educate the girl child for better progress,” she said.

She added that it is impressive to see women becoming financially independent as most of them have formed groups in order to support each other through different programmes.

In her remarks, Minister of Gender, Jean Sendeza encouraged women to continue having village savings groups in order to financially uplift each other as such initiatives improve the nation.

The minister also asked women to be the ones to protect one another against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

Meanwhile, Director General of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), George Kasakula said Zokonda Amayi Macheza was created to ensure that women share skills and capabilities through the MBC radio Programme ‘Zokonda Amayi’.