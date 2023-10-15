Malawi National Women’s Football Team are 2023 Southern Africa football champions following their 2-1 victory in a historic Cosafa final match against Zambia at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa.

Asimenye Simwaka put Malawi on the lead after 34 minutes in the first half of which the Scorchers were seen dominating much of the play. Zambia pushed to level up the scores but nothing materialised.

The match would have gone to break time with Malawi leading 2-0 but Sabina Thom saw her goal being disallowed by Video Assistant Referee claiming Malawi captain Temwa Chawinga had tackled a Zambian player before she passed the ball.

Come second half, Zambia played very attacking football but thanks to head coach Lovemore Fazili who played his cards right by changing system of play which started at defending to attacking.

Agnes Phiri of Zambia scored from the spot after Ireen Khumalo handled the ball in the penalty area which Malawi put much under pressure as they wanted another goal to win the trophy for the first time.

Thom scored again in the added time to hand the trophy to Malawi.

Earlier on, Mozambique defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 to go home with a bronze medal as they finished on the third place