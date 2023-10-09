Government says it will give maize and K500,000 to each family that lost members in a road accident in Zomba.

Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda said the directive has been made considering the fact that most people who died in the accident were parents and were breadwinners for their families.

Chimwendo added that the tragic accident is so devastating and shocking for the nation.

The minister has, however, asked the relatives of the deceased to look after the orphaned children, so that they do not feel the gap of losing their parents.

Meanwhile, the nine people who died in the accident have been laid to rest in Mangochi District.

The crash occurred at around 21:30 hours of October 8, 2023 at Domasi-Malosa M3 road.

According to Zomba Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Aaron Chilala, a Toyota Hiace lorry registration number MH 8238, driven by Pongola Imani, was coming from Domasi heading to Malosa with 36 passengers on board who were coming from a wedding.

Upon arrival at Mapalo Bridge, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding and swerved to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned once and landed in the river.