On Monday, the Israeli military announced that it had struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight and had deployed four combat divisions to the south, where they are currently engaged in a battle with Islamist militants. The death toll from the ongoing conflict stands at 1,100.

ISRAEL TARGETS GAZA

The fighting between Israeli forces and the Islamist group Hamas continues at seven or eight locations near Gaza, two days after Hamas gunmen killed 700 Israelis and abducted dozens more. This marks the deadliest raid into Israeli territory since the attacks by Egypt and Syria during the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago. Hamas fighters have also been crossing into Israel from Gaza, as reported by the Israeli military.

Overnight, Israeli fighter jets, helicopters, and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. The Palestinian health ministry reported that more than 400 people, including scores of children, have been killed in the attacks since Saturday, which also inflicted damage on housing blocks and a mosque.

Approximately 100,000 soldiers have been called in by Israel, according to military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus.

Hamas attackers claimed the lives of several Americans, confirmed a White House National Security Council spokesperson. Additionally, Thailand reported 12 of its nationals killed and 11 kidnapped, while Hungary conducted an overnight evacuation of 215 people from Israel by air.

GLOBAL MARKETS ROILED

In Asian trade on Monday, oil prices surged by more than $3 a barrel as the violence continued, deepening political uncertainty across the Middle East and raising concerns about supplies from Iran.

Several international air carriers have suspended flight services to Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas attack, citing the need to await improved conditions before resuming operations.

HAMAS PLANNING

Hamas executed a careful campaign of deception to successfully carry out its stunning attack, as accounts from both Hamas and Israeli sources indicate.

UNITED STATES AID

On Sunday, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second consecutive day, offering his full support to the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the U.S. will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel.

Source: Reuters