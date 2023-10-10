The Industrial Relations Court has ordered that Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) chief executive officer William Liabunya and commpany secretary Videlia Mluwira should remain on forced leave as directed by Egenco board.

The two were sent on forced leavepending forensic investigations on Egenco’s operations but they obtained an injunction against the board’s decision.

Yesterday, Industrial Relations Court Austin Msowoya ordered that the earlier injunction is stayed until an inter-parties hearing 18th October 2023 at IRC in Blantyre.

Msowoya said the applicants should remain on leave pending further order of the Court.

The investigations at Egenco borders on management of post- cyclones Ana and Gombe power generation and infrastructure recovery.