…tells Chakwera administration to fix AIP, address hunger situation, security lapse

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has urged the Malawi Government to decisively address the continued social and macroeconomic hurdles people are facing people in the country, saying the challenges are a result of poor stewardship under the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

This has been contained in a press statement titled; “Continued Socio-economic Misery Amid Poor Stewardship”, issued on Tuesday 3rd October, 2023, signed by nine executive members including Boniface Chibwana who is the National Coordinator.

In the statement, the Commission says the socio-economic well-being of Malawians has deteriorated, and yet, the Tonse administration seem to be clueless on finding solutions to the challenges when good stewardship entails the duty and obligation to care and protect citizens in times of crisis and need.

The CCJP says the cries of Malawians are now louder, but unfortunately fail to attract the much-needed attention of political leaders as they fall on deaf ears.

The Commission mentioned of the incessant devaluation of the Kwacha which it says has thrown many Malawians into acute poverty courtesy of biting inflation, as government has failed to cushion the poor through proper price regulation and fair trading.

On food security, CCJP says there is need for some improvements in the implementation of the Affordable Input Programme (AIP), which it says is so crucial in fighting hunger but is disrupted by fertilizer procurement mistakes.

“Malawi’s economy banks on agriculture. Thus, there is a direct relationship between the Affordable Input Programme (AIP) and household food security in the country. Unfortunately, we see the Government repeating the same mistakes committed in the 2022 farming season in the procurement of fertilizer under the AIP.

“This is of serious concern and worry. There is still much uncertainty regarding the procurement, distribution and availability of the invaluable commodity to the economically vulnerable farmers. The hiccups in the implementation of the AIP this year is a huge setback to realization of food security at both household and national levels. This is inviting more troubles to the already frail and limping Malawi’s socio-economic environment,” reads part of the statement.

On corruption, the commission says it is sad that selective justice in the handling of the corruption cases has clearly crept in with those politically connected being treated as sacred cows.

CCJP mentioned that this is an insult to the justice system and the larger common good and pointed out that calls for the establishment of a special corruption prosecution agency should be supported.

The commission has also asked government to work on the alleged security lapse which it say has been evidenced by disturbing series of murders, painting a bleak picture of the nation’s security landscape.

“These incidents not only highlight the vulnerability of citizens but also underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive response. While the state has offered assurances, it is imperative to intensify investigative efforts to swiftly apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Additionally, there is a pressing demand to bolster national security measures, addressing any systemic weaknesses that might contribute to such incidents. This multifaceted approach is essential not only for resolving ongoing cases but, more importantly, for preventing future occurrences and restoring a sense of safety and confidence within the country,” reads another part of the statement.

CCJP has also urged the Malawi government to recognize the widely accepted international standards in treating refugees and asylum seekers saying the relocation exercise has been marred by human rights violations.

“Refugees and asylum seekers in the country have not been treated with dignity in light of the refugee relocation exercise. This is unacceptable! Conditions at Dzaleka Refugee Camp to where these voiceless people are being relocated are appalling; and government’s treatment of these helpless people in the relocation activity is quite inhumane,” says CCJP

In recommendations, CCJP has emphasized on the need for government to decisively address the macroeconomic hurdles, address the hunger situation by among others, reorganizing ADMARC to play its rightful role, rolling out an emergency food distribution initiative, expediting the distribution of fertilizer under the AIP and comprehensively reviewing gaps that have caused a lapse in national security.