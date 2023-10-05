Over one hundred Burundian nationals who were living at Dzaleka Camp in Dowa have returned to Burundi.

Ministry of Homeland Security in collaboration with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees ( UNHCR) has repatriated 109 Burundian nationals from Dzaleka Camp on voluntary basis.

Public Relations Officer for Homeland Security Patrick Botha expressed satisfaction with the second cohort of the repatriation exercise, saying that the repatriation is one of the durable solutions in the management of refugees in the country.

UNHCR Durable Solutions Officer Rehema Miiro said the commission is committed in supporting the Malawi government in the repatriation exercises of asylum seekers.

She further indicated that over $120,000 was used towards the operation. The repatriation will among other things, help to decongest Dzaleka Refugee Camp, as the population has grown over the years to over 50, 000 according to UNHCR.

Reported by Thom Ali