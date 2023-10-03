President Lazarus Chakwera has described former Opposition Leader John Tembo as a great man whose life will forever remain in the library of the Malawi’s history.

Chakwera said this during the funeral ceremony of late John Tembo at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

He said the former president of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) was a committed family man.

“Today we gather to salute a great man, the greatness of John Tembo was firstly manifested in the unique place of his life occupied in our Nations history. He was a man whose very life will forever be in our Library and archive of our nations history,” said Chakwera.

He added that late Tembo, who served for 40 years as a Member of Parliament — the longest serving legislator in the nation’s history — had a front row seat in the country’s journey towards independence.

“Born in 1932, the first 32 years were lived during our nations colonial era, he had a front row seat in our journey towards independence, the second third of his life was lived in our nations independence and so he had a front row seat in our journey towards self determination, and the final third of his life was lived during our nations democratic era and so he had a front row seat in our journey towards pluralism as such we have had the distinguished honour of having someone in our midst, who was a great national institution,” added Chakwera.

Tembo’s funeral brought together various politicians including Vice President Saulos Chilima, former Malawi president Joyce Banda, former United Democratic Front leader Atupele Muluzi and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials.

The family of the late John Tembo has indicated that his body will be laid to rest tomorrow at his home village in Dedza district and it will be a private burial ceremony.

Late John Tembo succumbed to diabetes on Wednesday last week at the age of 91.