Minister of Homeland Security Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma says the three brutal killings recently reported in Lilongwe do not amount to national security.

Speaking at a press briefing held today at Ministry of Homeland Security headquarters at Capital Hill Lilongwe, Zikhale said there are three incidences of murder registered against a total population of over 20 million people.

The minister warned individuals spreading fake news through edited pictures, videos and voice notes on social media with an aim of creating fear among citizens that the long arm of the law will catch them as the act is an offence under new cyber laws.

He added that Malawi Police is still investigating the recent gruesome murders which happened in the last seven days.

He said the police won’t relent untill they get to the bottom of all the criminal activities.

According to Ng’oma, Malawi will soon receive experts from outside the country to help in dealing with cyber crimes.

Over the past week, Allan Witika, a Sales Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Company and Agnes Katengeza, an IT Manager at Reserve Bank of Malawi have been killed in Lilongwe. In both cases, bodies of the victims were found dumped in their vehicles.