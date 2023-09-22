President Lazarus Chakwera has asked development partners to support African countries that are facing food challenges in order to deal with child hunger and malnutrition.

Chakwera said this during the launch of ‘ENOUGH’ campaign by World Vision International aimed at ending child hunger and malnutrition in New York, United States of America.

During the launch, World Vision International pledged to support Malawi and other African countries with $3.4 billion in order to reduce hunger and improve the nutrition status of 125 million children in 67 countries.

“The campaign has come at the right time as most African countries are facing various challenges in the provision of nutritious food to the child population. Therefore, I call upon development partners to support countries that are insecure with food and non-food items that will enable them recover and produce more for it’s people,” said Chakwera.

He added that the campaign is in line with his administration’s priorities of a catalyst for economic growth and development.