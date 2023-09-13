…Malawian batsman has a better T20 average than Virat Kohli – Telegraph

In the world of cricket, Malawi might not be a well-known name, but that’s changing thanks to 21-year-old Sami Sohail. With a Twenty20 International (T20I) average of 72.50, Sohail has emerged as one of the world’s top performers in the format, surpassing cricketing giants like Virat Kohli.

Sohail, who currently plays for Eckington Cricket Club in England as their overseas professional, has been turning heads with his exceptional T20 record. Last year, while visiting the USA, he participated in trials for Minor League Cricket, where he caught the eye of South African professionals who recommended him to an agent.

Choosing a player from Malawi was a surprising move for many clubs in England, where they have access to players from cricketing nations worldwide. Sohail sees this opportunity as a privilege and hopes to motivate other Malawians to pursue overseas contracts and represent their country.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be amongst the top in the world,” Sohail told Telegraph.

“People are looking at the stats – there’s someone from Malawi who has done this. I’m so grateful for this opportunity. I really want other Malawians to follow this trend and I hope I’m motivating them – if you work hard and believe in yourself, all of us can get overseas contracts and represent our country,” he told the paper.

During his stint at Eckington, Sohail has not only showcased his batting skills but also contributed significantly with his medium-pace bowling, taking 24 wickets at an average of 24 in 50-over matches.

He started playing cricket with friends at a private school in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital where he currently runs a cricket academy to train the next generation of cricketers.

Sohail who earned his international debut at just 16 envisions a future for cricket in Malawi and hopes to see his country participating in events like the T20 World Cup.