Divisions have emerged in the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as senior party officials are fighting for National Executive Committee (NEC) positions ahead of a convention in August next year.

The infighting has forced party Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka to ban campaigns.

Mkaka last month announced that the party will hold an elective convention in August 2024 ahead of the 2025 tripartite elections.

The announcement has led to infightings in the party with some members taking their fights to social media.

Notably, the position of Vice President (North) appears to have caused divisions in the ruling party as MCP members are castigating each other. Two camps have emerged on social media for Vitumbiko Mumba who was recently introduced as party member and Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara.

The two are rumoured to be interested in the position which is currently held by Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire. Their supporters have been dragging senior party leaders into their fights.

Mkaka has since taken action in a bid to stop the infightings. In a letter dated 29 August 2023 and addressed to MCP regional chairpersons, Mkaka says the party has not yet opened the floor for members to start campaigning for NEC positions.

“Campaigning for any NEC position is currently not allowed,” says Mkaka in the letter.

He adds that the current NEC will meet in due time to give proper guidelines on issues to do with the convention.