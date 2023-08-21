A secondary school in Chitipa which targets needy students has scored a 100% pass rate in the 2023 Junior Certificate of Education exams and has appealed for support to enrol more students.

Bright Futures Secondary School which receives support from local charity William Stewart Foundation had 13 candidates in the 2023 JCE exams and all students have passed.

Director of the school Levison Mlambya said the school had 13 students who were learning free of charge and most of them were those who dropped out of school due to school fees problems.

“These students were being given free food, school uniform, books and other learning materials.

“We are appealing for support like foodstuffs and teaching and learning materials to continue supporting these students who will be in Form Three starting this September and others who will be in Form Two and Form One,” said Mlambya

The local charity William Stewart Foundation which is operating in Ibuluma village in Chitipa supports the school with assistance from Changing Lives Malawi, a charitable organisation based in UK.