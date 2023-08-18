Mzuzu City Council says about K850 million is needed to renovate Mzuzu Stadium which has been banned from hosting Super League matches

Mzuzu Stadium has been slapped with a ban because of poor pitch and subpar commentary boxes.

According to Mzuzu City Council’s Public Relations Officer, Macdonald Gondwe, the stadium’s revival hinges on an estimated K850 million worth of renovations. This dire need for refurbishment has shed light on the stadium’s heavy reliance on gate collections and market revenue for its survival.

Mzuzu based sports clubs, such as Ekwendeni Hammers FC and Moyale Barracks, are feeling the pinch of this ban.

Hammers General Secretary Benjamin Benje Thole, expressed his concern over the setback the ban poses for the team. With Mzuzu Stadium off-limits, the club is now forced to divert resources towards using Rumphi Stadium. The club’s management is set to engage in talks with Mzuzu City Council to chart a viable path forward.

Moyale Barracks General Secretary, Lt Mike Chimwala, echoes the sentiment, highlighting the financial strain this decision will impose on the team. The ban is expected to dig deep into the team’s pockets as they will be forced to travel to other districts for their home games.