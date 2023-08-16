Mighty Mukuru Wanderers coach Mark Harrison says whether his team will lose 5-0 or win 5-0, he will not change his stand on the status of Mzuzu Stadium where his charges will be hosted by Ekwendeni Hammers in the TNM Super League this afternoon.

The Nomads, who had a training session at the facility on Tuesday ahead of the game, were unimpressed with the pitch condition, with Harrison describing it ‘unplayable’.

“It’s not going to be easy. We are here now training, and this pitch is an absolute disgrace. I mean, this is worse now than it was earlier in the season. It’s absolutely shocking. I mean, it’s not playable in any form. I believe FAM was supposed to come and inspect this field two weeks ago. I will say this a day before the game; if we win 5-0 or lose 5-0, I will still say the same, this is not playable and should not be used in the Super League, it’s a shocker,” he told Wanderers media team on Tuesday.

The tactician also revealed that striker Christopher Kumwembe has fully recovered, but he will not be rushed into action to avoid any form of a setback.

“Chris [Kumwembe] is injury free now. Obviously, he is not a match fit. He has been out of the team for five weeks since he came back from national games. So he does not match fit by any means. He will be on the bench, and whether he will get game time, we don’t know, we will have to see how games come out. But we will have to build him slowly. We can’t just throw him in there for 90 minutes,” he said.

Earlier this season, Silver Strikers coach Pieter De Jongh was the first to condemn the condition of the pitch, calling it unplayable. He added that ‘not even his dog’ could play on such surface

A win will see Wanderers going level with Silver and Chitipa United, a side they are facing on Saturday.

The Nomads have 29 points.