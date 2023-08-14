Former President Peter Mutharika says he will remember the Former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe, who has been laid to rest today, as a selfless individual whose commitment helped the country to sail through in difficult circumstances.

Mutharika made the remarks today at the former minister’s funeral ceremony, currently underway at Kayiwonanga Village in Enukweni Mzimba.

On his part, Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima said the late Minister’s achievements during his time of office as Minister of Finance cannot go unnoticed as he helped the country overcome challenges.

“His commitment to saving our nation’s treasury saw him serving twice as Minister of Finance. Today is a day to honour him, to mourn one of the finest minds this country has ever produced. As leaders, may we lead by the example he set for us all,” said Chilima.

Chilima then called upon Malawians to emulate late Gondwe’s conduct and dignity, saying his life and career embodied a spirit of public service and professionalism.

In her remarks, Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara described the late Minister as a hard worker and a patriotic citizen.

“The late Goodall Gondwe was a man of integrity, who focused on uplifting those who weren’t of value. He was ever ready to offer his help and advise. As Malawians, we ought to ask ourselves what lessons we have acquired from the life of the late Goodall Gondwe,” said Gotani Hara.

The late veteran politician died on 8 August after a short illness.

Leader of the House in Parliament Hon Richard Chimwendo Banda MP, Leader of Opposition Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa and other Members of Parliament as well as several politicians joined thousands of Malawians who attended the burial ceremony of late Honourable Goodall Gondwe.