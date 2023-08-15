We often hear about the incredible earnings of famous athletes, but some of us forget that there is daily work and constant training behind the giant paycheck. If you also want to make money on sports but do not know how, use the tips from the site https://bet-guide.ke/. In the meantime, let’s get acquainted with the athletes who received the most significant earnings this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo: $136M

It is not the first time the Portuguese footballer has topped the list of the wealthiest athletes in the world. Today, Forbes estimates Cristiano’s income on the field at $46 million and off the field at $90 million. It has been a year since anyone has been able to earn more than Ronaldo outside of sports in a year since the American publication began to monitor athletes’ income (except Roger Federer, Tiger Woods, and Conor McGregor). The footballer is actively collaborating with the Nike brand, the Binance crypto exchange, and more.

Lionel Messi: $130M

The seven-time winner of the golden ball literally “breathes down the back of the head” of Ronaldo with $130 million in income. And it is likely that in 2024 Lionel Messi will again top the list of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Rumor has it that the Saudi authorities are preparing an excellent offer for the football star. They want to sign the Argentine to a contract worth up to $400 million a year – almost double what Ronaldo got when he moved to Al Nasr. Whether the deal goes through or not, only time will tell. Lionel Messi has already earned $65 million off the field in 12 months, about the same amount on the field. He collaborates with Budweiser, PepsiCo, Adidas, Konami, Louis Vuitton, and Mastercard.

Kylian Mbappé: $120M

The total income of the top scorer of the last World Cup is $120 million. The French football player earned a record $100 million on the field. And his off-field income was the remaining $20 million. Kylian Mbappe actively collaborates with Electronic Arts, Nike, and other brands outside his sports activities.

LeBron James: $119.5M

LeBron James is the highest-paid non-football athlete on the list. He earned $44.5 million on and $75 million off the field. Such a high amount is explained not only by multi-million dollar sponsorship contracts. A good income for the athlete comes from his own business, which includes the sports nutrition company Ladder and the entertainment company SpringHill Company. In September 2022, the Lakers star forward invested in the United States Major League Pickleball (MLP). And in August, LeBron James became the AC Milan football club co-owner. He also owns shares in Liverpool FC.

Canelo Álvarez: $110M

Unlike most other athletes on the list, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has yet to make much money outside his sport over the past year. He earned just $10 million from sponsorship contracts. Alvarez has worked with brands such as Hennessy and Michelob Ultra. He is also the founder and co-founder of several companies based mainly in his home country. The boxer could earn as much as $100 million in the ring thanks to the advertised fights with Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin.

Dustin Johnson: $107M

The inclusion of Dustin Johnson in the ranking is a “surprise.” First, he got into the top ten of the wealthiest athletes because of his earnings on the field from LIV Golf, supported by the State Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. When he signed the contract, Johnson was guaranteed $125 million and may have already received half of it upfront. The total earnings of the athlete on the field for the period under review amounted to 102 million dollars. But the American golfer earned only $5 million on sponsorship contracts.

Phil Mickelson: $106M

The oldest major winner in history in April 2023 at the Masters scored 65 points in the final round and finished second in a draw with his golf partner Brooks Kepka. As a result, he received a check for $1.6 million. Forbes estimated his total earnings on the field in 2023 at $104 million, almost 100% of his total income. The elderly athlete lost almost all sponsors due to his move to LIV Golf.

Stephen Curry: $100.4M

For the first time in the period under review, the point guard for the NBA Golden State Warriors earned more than $100 million. His on-field and off-field earnings were $48.4 million and $52 million, respectively. Off the court, this American basketball player endorses many brands.

Conclusion

As you can see, even the top sports stars are often involved in side businesses and earn more from investments and advertising. Our list contains athletes from all over the world, but you can also read about the most successful athletes from Kenya. It is another confirmation of the high development of Kenyan sports and its outstanding popularity.