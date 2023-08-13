A woman looking to land a public service attached banknotes on her CV in order to get the attention of hiring managers.

The South African lady posted a TikTok video showing her strategy in her attempt to secure a government position.

She clipped 20 South African Rand banknotes as a bribe along with her Z83 job application form used to apply for a public service job.

The footage posted by @aphiweh_mbatha on 8 August has amassed on 155 000 views and over 5000 likes on TikTok.

News site Briefly reported that the video has shed light on the harsh realities of job hunting in the public sector.

Meanwhile, the video has attracted mixed reactions with some social media users praising the woman for the idea.

“She just demonstrated the reality of what is happening daily on government departments,” said one person on Facebook.

Another Facebook user said: “If she would have not done that probably her CV would have gone unnoticed.”

However, others said it is possible to be invited to land public service job interviews without offering bribes to anyone

“Been to countless job interviews without any connections or bribes & been privileged enough to change/ leave whenever I felt like… all in the public sector…. Yes it’s a joke but I believe it’s all a mindset thing, what’s meant for me will be mine regardless of anything 🤷🏽‍♀️ no need for bribes when you know your story,” said a commenter.

A commenter who said they are a human resource practitioner in the South African public service argued that there is need to discourage such behaviour in order to fix the public service.

“We should divert our minds and perception towards adopting stereotypical ideas about the public sector of we really want to fix it as young people.. Lets change the narrative,” the commenter said.