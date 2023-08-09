A Malawian woman, Omega Nankhuni, has reportedly gone missing in South Bend in the United States after allegedly duping fellow Malawians out of over K200 million.

On social media, a message was posted that Nankhuni had gone missing in South Bend, Indiana.

“She did not report to work, not home, and her phone has been off,” reads the message.

However, several Malawians have taken to social media to complain that Nankhuni borrowed money from them and they are struggling to recover their money.

Writing on Facebook, a Malawian woman based in the US who was allegedly scammed by Nankhuni, said since she first wrote about the issue, people have showed up with their own stories and the money Nankhuni is accused of stealing is over US$200,000 (more than K200 million).

In an audio clip circulating on social media, another woman says she was duped out of US$5000 by Nankhuni last week.

According to the woman, she had US$5000 and needed the money to be sent to her Malawian account in local currency as she was travelling to Malawi from the US.

A few minutes before she was due to board her plane, she was contacted by Nankhuni who wanted the dollars.

The woman said she already knew Nankhuni as a crook hence she demanded Nankhuni to make the first transaction.

Nankhuni then sent an electonic payment slip as proof that she had sent K8.5 million to the woman’s account. The woman in return sent US$5000 dollars to Nankhuni.

After reaching Ethiopia, she asked her nephew to check the Malawi account for money received but the nephew relayed that it appeared that the account received K8.5 million but the money was removed from the account a few minutes later.

The woman suspects that some bank officials are involved in Nankhuni’s syndicate which is aimed at stealing from Malawians on the pretext of helping them move their money.

“I am a living example. She has stolen from me and her phone is out of reach. However, I don’t think she is missing, she is just running away from her creditors,” the woman said.

She also revealed that Nankhuni borrowed US$25,000 (over K36 million) and US$40,000 (over K41 million) from other Malawians based in the United States.

Social media influencer Dorothy Shonga is also one of the victims. She has revealed that Nankhuni took K24 million from her and is now failing to pay back the money.

Dorothy Shonga’s payment receipt to Nankhuni

Shonga has shared Standard Bank payment receipts which show that, through her sister, she paid K13.6 million to Nankhuni’s National Bank account on July 13 this year, K9.7 million on July 14 and K1.4 million.

“Uyu mukamupeza mutiuze (When she is found, please inform us). On the said amount ife yathu ndi 24 million attached are the POP receipts from my sisters account Pamera to her account,” wrote Shonga.

Nankhuni owns OmeCosmetics which makes and sells beauty products. She was also reportedly involved in organising musician Patience Namadingo’s recent tour to United States.