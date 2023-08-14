President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Thomas Makiwa as auditor general for the National Audit Office (NAO).

In a letter dated 9th August 2023, Secretary to the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba informed Makiwa about the appointment.

She added that the appointment is subject to confirmation by Malawi Parliament through voting.

It is expected that Government will move a motion for Parliament to discuss the confirmation of Makiwa.

The position of Auditor General has had no permanent occupant since 2018.

Makiwa served as acting auditor general between June 2018 and July 2020. He has also been serving in the same position from 2021 to date.

Critics have been demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to fill the vacancy in the office of Auditor General arguing that an acting AG has limited powers.

Makiwa told Parliament last year that the lack of a permanent holder for the position was affecting the operations of the NAO.