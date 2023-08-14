Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has shut down Mount Meru Nyambadwe Service Station for selling fuel to customers who were carrying jerrycans.

In a statement today, MERA has announced the closure of the service station.

According to the regulatory authority, it received complaints yesterday that the filling station was assisting jerrycan customers. MERA confirmed the allegations leading to the closure of the service station.

“The service station’s conduct undermined equitable distribution and access to fuel. Opening of the service station will be subject to satisfactory implementation of measures taken to avoid reoccurrence of the malpractice,” reads part of the statement.

MERA has since urged consumers to report any petroleum retailers found engaging in unscrupulous practices.

Malawi is currently in the middle of a fuel crisis caused by shortage of foreign exchange in the country.

Some traders have been taking advantage of the crisis to buy fuel from filling stations in bulk and resell at higher prices.