A court in Lilongwe has issued a warrant of arrest for managers of Impression Media IPTV Limited following a complaint from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) that the company has been providing television services illegally.

Impression Media IPTV Limited has been advertising its services online, saying it offers content services.

According to the adverts, customers can buy a smart box, pay a subscription fee to Impression Media and buy internet bundle, allowing them to access over 1000 local and international television channels.

The company has been advertising its services following the closure of DStv services in Malawi.

MACRA in its application for warrant of arrest argues that the company has been operating illegally since it does not have a licence issued by MACRA and under the Communications Act, this is a crime which attracts imprisonment for five years.

Dated August 14, 2023, the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court warrant orders the closure and search of the company’s offices located at Area 9 in Lilongwe.

It also orders police to arrest officers of the company wherever they are found.

Responding to the warrant on Twitter, Impression Media said:” We have taken note of the court order circulating on the social media forums! The company will soon release an Official Statement on the matter.”