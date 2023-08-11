Malawi Government interns have gone two months without receiving their monthly allowances.

The interns were promised a monthly stipend of 80 thousand kwacha, but they have now gone over 2 months without receiving any payment.

Amid growing frustration and financial strain, these young professionals have taken their grievances to the highest authority responsible for labor matters, the Ministry of Labour. However, despite their efforts and outreach, the ministry has not yet provided a satisfactory resolution to their issue.

The situation has raised questions about the treatment of interns and the need for clear mechanisms to ensure timely and fair payment. Internships are often a crucial step for young individuals in building their careers, and being denied their agreed-upon stipends can have a detrimental impact on their overall experience.

Several affected interns expressed their disappointment and concern over the situation.

One intern who did not want to be named said: “We entered into this internship with the expectation that we would be compensated for our time and effort. It’s disheartening to see that even after reaching out to the Minister of Labor, we are still left without any positive response.”

In response to the situation, labor rights advocates and organizations have called for greater transparency and accountability in internship arrangements. They emphasize the importance of honoring agreements made with interns, especially regarding financial compensation, as it plays a vital role in maintaining a fair and equitable working environment.

Speaking to Malawi24, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Labor Wezi Kayira said they had a meeting with the leaders of the interns and they have assured them that they will get their allowances as soon as possible.

The situation highlights the need for systemic improvements in ensuring intern rights and timely payments, ultimately safeguarding the interests of young professionals entering the workforce.