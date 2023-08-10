Omega Nankhuni, a Malawian woman based in the United States, has been found dead after she was reported missing.

Friends and family members have confirmed In social media posts that Nankhuni has died.

Unconfirmed reports say she committed suicide.

Writing on Facebook, Roselyn Mankhwala said: “My Daughter, Omega Omecosmetics Nankhuni. You have left a huge gap. We are still in shock. You were warm hearted, kind and generous. You were an angel and others will never know this side of you. I pray for your Soul to Rest In Peace . You will ever forever be missed.”

Ian Nankhuni also wrote on Facebook: “Thank you Lord for life of my sister Omega, For your love endures forever.”

Omega Nankhuni was reported missing in Southbend, Indiana earlier this week.

Reports of her disappearance were followed by allegations on social media that she had taken over K200 million from people in Malawi and the United States and was struggling to pay back the money

People who claimed that Nankhuni borrowed their money included socialite Dorothy Shonga.

Meanwhile, several people have taken to social media to mourn and pay tribute to Nankhuni.

They include musician Patience Namadingo who recently performed in the United States on a tour reportedly organised by Nankhuni.

“Rest Omega. Rest in Peace. Amen,” Namadingo said in a Facebook post.

Shonga who claimed yesterday that her sister sent K24 million to Nankhuni but did not get the money back, has also expressed sadness over the death of Nankhuni .

“Saddened to know she committed suicide yesterday.

“My condolences to the Family for the loss,” she wrote on Facebook this morning.

Facebook user Justin Mawelezi wrote: “I am shocked to hear of the passing of Omega. She grew up in Uncle John Malewezi’s house with my cousin Ulemu. Later on, when she came to Lilongwe, she spoke to me about her dreams of going to America. She worked hard and raised the money. She went to America and developed Omega Cosmetics, the largest Malawian makeup brand! Omega was such a passionate and motivated woman. She has lived a short and successful life.

“Let us pray for the Nankhuni and Malewezi families at this difficult time. May the Lord comfort their hearts. May perpetual light shine upon Omega. May she rest in peace. Amen.”

United States based Malawian Mahara Mhango said he is filled with sorrow at the loss Nankhuni but takes solace in knowing that her beautiful soul is now at peace.

“I can only imagine how you felt the last moments of your life. Your memory will forever be etched in my heart, and the impact you made on my life will continue to inspire me.

“Rest in eternal peace, dear Aunt Yellow, my beautiful sister Omega Nankhuni. You will be deeply missed, but your love will forever guide us,” said Mhango.