Lilongwe District Council has re-elected Councillor Dan Mtayamanja as chairperson for the district council.

Mtayamanja won with 29 votes against Councillor Amosi Mbewe of Chitsime ward during Extraordinary Council meeting in the district council chamber yesterday.

The council has also elected Councillor Dominic Banda of Kamadzi ward as vice council chairperson.

In his acceptance speech, Mtayamanja thanked all members for entrusting him with the responsibility as Council Chairperson.

He assured members that he will continue serving the council with the aim of bringing unity and development.

“As I promised during my first term to bring unity among members, I will continue doing so in order to implement development projects with trust,” said Mtayamanja.

He also encouraged the council to implement council projects in a transparent manner.

During the meeting, Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South East Baba Steve Malondera asked the council to come up with a list of all projects implemented under Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) project after noticing that some constituencies benefit more than others.

“I wish the council could come up with the list of the projects from the first year of implementation to appreciate how distribution of projects is being done,” he said.

In his response, District Commissioner for Lilongwe District Council Dr. Lawford Palani assured members that the secretariat will come up with the list as requested and will be presented in the next council meeting.