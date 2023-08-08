President Lazarus Chakwera will today commission Kamuzu Dam in LIlongwe following rehabilitation works on the dam.

The dam was originally constructed in 1966 and works have been undertaken to raise and rehabilitate Kamuzu Dam I.

The dam now has a capacity of 25 million cubic metres from 5 million cubic metres.

Following the renovation, the dam will be producing 175,000 cubic metres per day from 125,000 cubic metres per day, according to public broadcaster MBC.

There are expectations that the renovation will help address issues of shortage of potable water in Lilongwe.

Kamuzu Dam is located on Lilongwe River at Malingunde, 20 kilometres southwest of Lilongwe City,

The Office of the President and Cabinet has said in a statement that Chakwera is expected to arrive at the venue at 9am.

After commissioning renovation of the dam, Chakwera will hold a development rally at Kalonga Community Day Secondary School under Senior Traditional Authority Masula in the district.