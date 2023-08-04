Mzati Radio and Television are off air after an electrical fault damaged studio equipment worth K20 million at the station in Mulanje.

According to Station Manager Killion Masiya, 90% of the transmission equipment has been damaged due to fire ignited by the electrical fault which occured in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He said currently Mzati Radio and Television is off air and the private-owned media house will require K20 million to resume its operations.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu has said government will support Mzati Radio and Television media house so that it can resume operations.

He pointed out that the station has been supportive in many ways by producing and airing of agriculture and health among others .

“As government, we will do our best to help Mzati Radio and Television with the aim of ensuring continued dissemination of information in the country. We will discuss with the station’s management,” said Kunkuyu.