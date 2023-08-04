Neno Second Grade Magistrate Court has ordered Davie Amos to pay a fine of K60, 000 or in default to serve 12 months imprisonment for insulting police officers who were on duty at Chikonde Trading Centre.

State prosecutor, Alexander Boko said on August 2, 2023 the convict willingly obstructed police officers who were executing their duties.

“Amos insulted the police officers which resulted to a quarrel, in the process they arrested him and brought him to Neno police,” said Boko.

Amos pleaded guilty to the offence of obstructing and asked for court leniency saying he was ignorant of what he was doing.

The Prosecutor asked the court for stiffer punishment to protect the well being of Police officers and also to deter other would be offenders.

Passing judgement, Second Grade Magistrate Rodgers Machira fined Amos to pay the sum of K60, 000 in default serve 12 months IHL.

Reported by Regina Chirwa