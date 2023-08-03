Villagers in Mzimba have destroyed eight houses at Khonsolo in the district in a fight over land.

One person has also been hacked in the head and is now admitted to Jenda rural hospital.

One of the persons whose house has been damaged, Raphael Shaba, has claimed that attackers were ferried in vehicles belonging to a certain family in the district.

Shaba faulted Jenda Police failed Jenda Police for failing to intervene in the fracas and arrest the people involved in the violence.

However, Mkakeni Shaba whose family was named as the alleged preparator has distanced his family from the violence

Speaking to the local media, Jenda police Spokesperson Macfaren Mseteka said they are gathering information on the issue before taking action.

He claimed that the area where the violence acts occured is a delicate area hence the need for proper planning before intervening.