Malawi is set to hold the first ever electronic sports championship under Esports Association of Malawi.

According to a press release signed by Robert Cheleuka who is Cofounder, Media and Partnerships Manager, the association which was formed 3 years ago wants to use the championship to promote Esports and empower youth through Esports which include online and offline games.

The association which already piloted the Esports games at Region 5 where eFootball and Street Fighter V were played, says there is huge demand for Esports in the country.

“Electronic sports, or in short Esports, are video games that are played competitively, these are either played online or offline. According to statistics, the video game industry is projected to earn 384billion USD in 2023 and is also larger than the music and movie industry combined in terms of revenue” reads part of the release.

The association which has applied for approval to host Esports championships in the country has asked for well-wishers to partner them for the sport to develop.

“The Esports Association of Malawi has recently applied for approval from the Malawi National Sports Council, with their sights set on hosting a National Championship, a crucial milestone for their recognition. In addition, the association is actively seeking partnerships and sponsorships from banking institutions, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), NGOs, and well-wishers, to collectively support and nurture the thriving Esports community in Malawi,” the release reads.

The association is run by Cheleuka as well as Godfrey Moto – Cofounder and CEO Innocent Mbezuma – Esports Development are behind the project in Malawi.

The Esports Association of Malawi is affiliated to the Global Esports Federation (GEF).