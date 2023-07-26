Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed immense pride in the Zambia Copper Queens’ exceptional performance in their debut FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance, where they are competing against the world’s best.

Hichilema acknowledged that the team has faced defeat so far, but he recognized that every loss comes with both pain and opportunities for growth. He encouraged the team to commit to building on this valuable experience.

“To further develop our team’s capabilities, we should provide our girls with more exposure to competitive friendlies and strengthen the women’s domestic league,” Hichilema wrote on his Facebook page.

Zambia lost 0-5 to Spain on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in their second defeat. The first defeat was against Japan, where the Zambia Copper Queens lost 5-0. Their next game will be played against Costa Rica on July 31, 2023, at 9:00 AM. Will Zambia beat Costa Rica? Let’s wait and see!