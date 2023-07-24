A deadly combination of artists of the moment; Eli Njuchi, Driemo and Zambia’s Yo Maps, has reportedly been formed as the three are said to be in kitchen baking a cake which may possibly win hearts in ‘Malambia’.

Photos of the three whose songs have become anthems both in Malawi and Zambia, are circulating on social media with reports indicating that a masterpiece is in the offing.

It is reported that soon after giving patrons unforgettable experience at the Mingoli Bash last Saturday in Lilongwe, the three cruised to renowned music producer, Sichile Sapa commonly known as Dj Sley.

After working overnight on the yet to come, mouthwatering banger, Dj Sley took some pictures with the three music magnets, to prove beyond reasonable doubt that a captivating piece has taken shape.

Other pictures, show the artists on the microphones with the producer gluing to the computer, thereby raising people’s hope on an incoming song of the year.

“Kunachema ku studio before the show, Yo Maps and Driemo komaso Eli Njuchi Cooking something. Tiyeni tinkakamire Yo Maps tipite Kuchalo limodzi Malawi 🇲🇼 na Zambia 🇿🇲,” wrote one Facebook page.

This is coming when the trio’s 2023 tunes has already won hearts in Malawi, Zambia and of course the African continent.