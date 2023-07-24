A 29-year-old forex trader was shot dead in Lilongwe on Saturday, police say.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Hastings Chigalu has identified the businessperson as Rashid Kanga who was dealing in forex exchange at Ekhaya Buildings which is located in the capital city.

Chigalu said police suspect the motive behind the shooting was to rob Kanga of his money.

Kanga’s body was found with gun-shot wounds along the By-Pass road between Katete and Dudu Farms.

However, police preliminary inquiries have so far indicated that Kanga was shot dead at another place before being dumped along the Bypass Road.

Meanwhile, the police have instituted investigations into the killing.

Kanga hailed from Chiipeleka Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.