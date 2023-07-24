As girls and young women continue being vulnerable to abuse during emergencies, Extra Mile Development Foundation together with Mulanje Youth Organisation have urged girls and young women to report cases of sexual and gender based violence.

This call was made by MYO Field Officer Violet Mwanyali during an awareness campaign session with girls and young women at Nanviyo camp, T/A Njema in Mulanje district.

The session highlighted different forms of abuse and how they can get reported when they arise.

Speaking at the event, Mwanyali noted that it is crucial for girls and young women to understand their rights and to speak out against any form of abuse they may encounter.

According to Mwanyali, their organisation wants to create a safe and supportive environment where survivors feel empowered to report incidents of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

“We want these girls to know that they are not alone and that their voices matter.

“Reporting SGBV cases is a crucial step in seeking justice and ensuring the safety and well-being of survivors. By speaking out, we can work together to break the cycle of violence and create a society that respects and protects the rights of all,” said Mwanyali.

In his remarks Group Village Headman Nanviyo, Samson Kathumba acknowledged the significance of the organizations’ efforts in educating the girls about what constitutes harassment and abuse.

“We can’t deny that these cases exist. Your presence here will equip girls with the knowledge they need to identify and understand such incidents. We are very assured that these training sessions will act as a catalyst in uplifting the girls, giving them the confidence to know where they can report such cases,” said Kathumba.

He then assured the community that efforts would be made to collaborate with the child protection unit and community police.

He added” the goal is to create a comprehensive network of support to ensure that no cases go unreported and no girl is left to endure such abuse alone,”

EMDEF’s campaign has not only provided essential knowledge and awareness but has also instilled hope in the hearts of these young girls and women, by encouraging them to report incidents of SGBV.

The organization is actively working towards a society that prioritizes the rights and safety of its members.

The session with the girls also encompassed information on Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, Career talk and guidance and menstrual hygiene management.