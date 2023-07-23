One team will be booted out at the end of the game as Moyale Barracks Football Club take on Silver Strikers in the FDH Cup Round of 16 at Mzuzu Stadium this afternoon.

Moyale Barracks booted out Premier Division side Iponga to reach the stage while Silver Striker beat Ntaja United.

Silver have an upper hand to win the game Moyale can turn the tables as they are usually good in cup games.

Speaking to the media, Nicolas Mhango, Moyale Barracks Coach, said this is a must win game.

“We are playing at home, no excuse to us. This is a must win game as you are aware Moyale is good especially in cup games like this. We prepared well and my boys assured me to bring results come Sunday afternoon,” said Mhango.

Silver Strikers coach Pieter de Jongh said he has told his boys to play for a win.

“We are in Mzuzu for one reason, to beat Moyale and proceed to the next round of the cup, my boys are ready and I told them to play for a win,” he said.

Silver are coming from a defeat in a league game against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers while Moyale shared points with Civo Service United.

In a related development, Mafco FC sailed to quarterfinals on Saturday after beating Blue Eagles in post match penalties at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa Nkhotakota.