Social Welfare Office in Zomba says early childhood development Community Based Child care Centers (CBCC) provides good preparation for primary education, adding that CBCCs build children’s capacity to read, write and numerate apart from learning to interact with other children.

District Social Welfare Officer for Zomba, Christopher Ndaona has since hailed Future Vision Ministries lnternational for promoting through Chinangwa Community Based Child care Centers (CBCC) in the district.

Ndaona expressed his satisfaction over the early childhood development at Group Village Headman Taulo at Sunuzi, Traditional Authority Ngwelero in the district where 55 children were graduating from Chinangwa CBCC to primary school.

He observed that early childhood development in CBCCs provides good preparation for primary education, adding that CBCCs build children’s capacity to read, write and numerate apart from learning to interact with other children.

Ndaona said it is government’s policy to see every child from two to five years going through early child development programme before enrolling for primary education.

“Early childhood development programme is crucial for child education because a child is well prepared before going for primary education,” Ndaona said.

Future Vision Ministries lnternational Country Director, Newton Sunday Sindo said the organisation promotes early childhood development programme through child care centers after realising that the programme is crucial for child’s right to education and well being.

He therefore called on parents and guardians to enroll their children in the CBCC for effective early childhood development.

Sindo disclosed that Future Vision Ministries lnternational intends to construct a health facility at Group Village head Taulo’s area so that children should access quality health services within reach.

In his remarks, Group Village head Taulo commended Future Vision Ministries lnternational for introducing and supporting Chinangwa CBCC in his area where alot of children have undergone early childhood development since 2010.

He observed that alot of children from Chinangwa CBCC have been enrolled in primary school and progressed to secondary education since the introduction of the child care center.

“Most parents and guardians have been enrolling their children at Chinangwa CBCC and this ignites children’s passion for primary education,” Group Village head Taulo added.

Future Vision Ministries lnternational opened Chinangwa CBCC in 2010 and 694 children have so far graduated from the child care center into primary schools in the area while many more attain secondary education.

The Future Vision Ministries lnternational also provides bursary to needy students that progress to secondary schools.