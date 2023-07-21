Social commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele says President Lazarus Chakwera has brought Malawi on its knees and has finished off the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Mbele said this in a post on Facebook following Chakwera’s statement on Thursday in Dedza where he urged party officials to always give him truthful reports.

In his Facebook post, Mbele said he was giving Chakwera the truth that the president had requested.

According to Mbele, the truth is that Chakwera has brought Malawi down on its knees as the economy has worsened with longstanding fuel and forex crises as well as high levels of unemployment.

“No fuel. No Forex. Corruption. Hunger. Inflation. Harassment & intimidation of people who oppose corrupt tendencies. 91% unemployment,” wrote Mbele.

He also called out Chakwera’s administration for treatment the director general of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma who was arrested in December and appears to have slowed down in the fight against corruption

“How you trivialized ACB and harassed the Director General is the lowest in your administration,” said Mbele.

The analyst then declared that Chakwera will not be re-elected in the 2025 presidential elections saying his legacy “will be a laughing stock”.

He wrote: “You will be the most hated former president when you step down in 2025.”

In another Facebook post, Mbele said the MCP which Chakwera leads and its officials have dismally failed to demonstrate the guardianship of sound policies.

“They instead became the supervisor of looting, mismanagement, incompetence and disorganisation,” he said.