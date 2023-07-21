Mangochi Police Station has emerged first on completed cases in the Eastern Region with a completion rate of 93%.

Mangochi Police has outperformed other police stations including Zomba, Balaka, Machinga, Liwonde and Monkey-Bay.

This is according to a biannual report released by Police in the Eastern Region.

Out of the 343 cases received by the station’s prosecution branch for court in the first six months of this year, the team completed 318 cases and secured 254 convictions.

The station currently has 25 outstanding cases, with 20 cases resulting in acquittals and 28 cases being withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Violet Magwaya who is the Commissioner responsible for the Eastern Region, has congratulated the prosecution team through the Officer In-Charge for the station, Timothy Phiri, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP), for their professional and tireless work.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Amina Daudi said the station is motivated by this achievement and officers will continue to apprehend offenders and advocate for maximum penalties in court, aiming to make Mangochi a crime-free zone.